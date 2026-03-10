Capital World Investors Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,384,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600,508 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,573,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 205.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Simon Property Group by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.00 per share, for a total transaction of $67,518.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 43,899 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,214. This represents a 0.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.00 per share, for a total transaction of $89,280.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 53,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,976,854. The trade was a 0.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,192 shares of company stock valued at $407,712. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.1%

SPG opened at $192.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.35. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.34 and a twelve month high of $205.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.28.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 72.71% and a return on equity of 124.12%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.06%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

