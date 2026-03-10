Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Stock Position in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,068,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,065,773 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 5.81% of DTE Energy worth $1,706,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Argus upgraded shares of DTE Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

DTE stock opened at $148.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.55. DTE Energy Company has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $154.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.18 and a 200-day moving average of $136.93.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.24%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.165 dividend. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.38%.

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

