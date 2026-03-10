Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,439,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,386,338 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,653,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,445,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,720,020,000 after purchasing an additional 998,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,325,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,995,139,000 after buying an additional 1,084,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,224,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,595,478,000 after purchasing an additional 279,755 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,068,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,920,862,000 after buying an additional 443,738 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $2,836,310,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $2,973,122.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,480,364.70. This represents a 22.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 7,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.78, for a total value of $1,637,614.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,721,074.12. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $196.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.41. The stock has a market cap of $178.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $231.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.41%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.77.

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

