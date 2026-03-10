Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,692,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,666,473 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,923,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,909,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,062,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,227,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,448,699,000 after buying an additional 310,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,468,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,044,637,000 after acquiring an additional 192,410 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,086,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,008,278,000 after acquiring an additional 98,220 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,647,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,302,000 after acquiring an additional 666,557 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,761.28. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Medtronic from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $91.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $79.55 and a 1-year high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.