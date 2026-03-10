Capital Research Global Investors Raises Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,197,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799,155 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises approximately 2.4% of Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.06% of RTX worth $12,750,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of RTX by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 598,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,121,000 after purchasing an additional 122,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,566,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,040,000 after purchasing an additional 525,720 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in RTX by 13.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,167,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,338,000 after purchasing an additional 846,656 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Wealth LLC increased its position in RTX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pinkerton Wealth LLC now owns 65,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 8.2% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on RTX in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on RTX in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Shares of RTX opened at $208.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. RTX’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,637,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,455,632.60. This trade represents a 23.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $7,349,797.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,242,331.36. This represents a 37.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

