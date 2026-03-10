Capital Research Global Investors Has $4.50 Billion Stock Position in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,366,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,783 shares during the period. Carrier Global makes up 0.8% of Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.09% of Carrier Global worth $4,499,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 460.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Argus raised their price target on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

CARR opened at $58.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.24 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

