Capital Research Global Investors Has $1.18 Billion Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,864,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,022 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.42% of CocaCola worth $1,184,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CocaCola by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,441,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,996,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241,163 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 82.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CocaCola by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,051,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,086,000 after acquiring an additional 57,407 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 42.3% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 10,408,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,311,000 after acquiring an additional 198,886 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $334.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $1,872,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,754,735. The trade was a 9.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 99,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $7,996,723.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 410,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,016,431. This represents a 19.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 869,045 shares of company stock valued at $68,407,201 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CocaCola from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CocaCola

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Featured Articles

