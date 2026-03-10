Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 4,998,154 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,972,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,998,154 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 5.48% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $1,875,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,900,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,860,000 after purchasing an additional 192,818 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 627,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,095,000 after buying an additional 278,097 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $75.63 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $89.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.62.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 10.11%.GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.07%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEHC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

