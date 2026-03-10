Capital International Sarl Lowers Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Capital International Sarl trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,208 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $40,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 187,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,468,000 after purchasing an additional 30,894 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 746,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29,478 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Flavin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 27.0% in the third quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $623.00 price objective (down from $688.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $715.00 to $781.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $777.00 to $778.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.60.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC opened at $747.10 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $450.13 and a twelve month high of $774.00. The firm has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $678.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $615.73.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.39 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.98, for a total transaction of $107,748.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,774.50. This represents a 5.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.52, for a total transaction of $65,029.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,037.56. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 32,431 shares of company stock worth $21,969,404 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

