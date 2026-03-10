Capital International Sarl Grows Holdings in Sempra Energy $SRE

Capital International Sarl grew its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $17,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 24.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Friday, February 20th. Argus raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $451,049.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,304.82. This represents a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $93.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.36. The company has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $97.44.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.6575 per share. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.48%.

About Sempra Energy

(Free Report)

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company’s product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

Featured Articles

