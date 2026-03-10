Capital International Ltd. CA Trims Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,093 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 10,611 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $16,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 131.9% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 167 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $299,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,810.30. The trade was a 20.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,754,671. This represents a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,589,823 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of EA opened at $199.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.50. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $131.15 and a one year high of $204.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.91, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

