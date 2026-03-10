Capital International Ltd. CA Purchases 9,293 Shares of Bunge Global SA $BG

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $9,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Bunge Global by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Thursday. HSBC boosted their price objective on Bunge Global from $80.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bunge Global from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.90.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $118.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.86 and a 200-day moving average of $97.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.75. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $124.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $23.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.16%.Bunge Global’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company’s core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

