Capital International Ltd. CA Has $31.21 Million Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,463 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace comprises approximately 1.1% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $31,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 21.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 59,106 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 159,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 269,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 34.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,212.33. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GE opened at $321.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $337.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.52.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.69%.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.12.

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

