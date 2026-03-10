Capital International Ltd. CA Has $12.69 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,335 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,190 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $12,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 4,446 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.9%

AEM opened at $225.28 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $94.77 and a 1-year high of $255.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.61 and a 200-day moving average of $179.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The mining company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 37.47%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $248.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.91.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

