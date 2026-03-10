Capital International Investors Sells 3,333,556 Shares of TC Energy Corporation $TRP

Capital International Investors decreased its position in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,758,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,333,556 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,617,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 54.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TC Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 918,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

NYSE TRP opened at $63.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.08. TC Energy Corporation has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.72.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.8775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Formerly known as TransCanada, the company rebranded as TC Energy to reflect its broad presence across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that play a central role in the transportation and delivery of energy across the continent.

The company’s principal businesses include long‑distance natural gas transmission, liquids (crude oil) pipelines, natural gas storage and power generation.

