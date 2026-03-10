Capital International Investors Increases Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,607,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.14% of Burlington Stores worth $2,190,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Burlington Stores by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BURL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.44.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $301.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.73. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.92 and a twelve month high of $332.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.47 and a 200 day moving average of $283.29.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.29. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 5.28%.The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company’s merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington’s merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.