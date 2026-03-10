Capital International Investors Has $7.15 Billion Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Capital International Investors boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,643,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,088 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.2% of Capital International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital International Investors owned about 0.49% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $7,151,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,650,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,506,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,745 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,526,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,951 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,499,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,852 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,457,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,368,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 135.5% during the second quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,218,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $502,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Argus raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.43.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $348.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.62. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $390.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%.The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

