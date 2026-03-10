Capital International Investors Has $4.91 Billion Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,561,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,958,868 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 0.8% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capital International Investors owned approximately 6.09% of Mondelez International worth $4,907,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mondelez International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,174,952. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.17 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $71.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day moving average is $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.Mondelez International’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.38%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

