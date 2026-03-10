Capital International Investors Buys 950,851 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,378,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950,851 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,417,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CocaCola during the second quarter worth approximately $3,846,270,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,441,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,996,519,000 after buying an additional 6,241,163 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 7,239.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,149,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,086,000 after buying an additional 6,065,840 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 343.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,486,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,518,000 after buying an additional 3,474,015 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in CocaCola by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,713,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,764,000 after buying an additional 2,613,316 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $85.00 price target on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $1,722,074.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 173,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,028,536. This represents a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $2,284,228.65. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 869,045 shares of company stock valued at $68,407,201 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KO opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average is $71.17. The company has a market cap of $334.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.46. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

