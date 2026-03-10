Capital International Investors Buys 5,890,074 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF $CGMU

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,584,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,890,074 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.29% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $1,244,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGMU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,998,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,854,000 after buying an additional 1,573,897 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,977,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,330 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,954,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,844,000 after acquiring an additional 378,221 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,361,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,448,000 after acquiring an additional 69,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,033,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,300,000 after acquiring an additional 543,338 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGMU opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $27.93.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.