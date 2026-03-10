Capital International Investors Buys 3,630,524 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,982,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,630,524 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.07% of Carrier Global worth $3,461,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Spirepoint Private Client LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 547.7% in the third quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 51,324 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,931,000 after acquiring an additional 42,161 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,678,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $58.73 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.82%.The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Argus upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

