Capital International Investors Buys 312,951 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,758,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,951 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $3,318,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Danaher from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.86.

Danaher Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $198.85 on Tuesday. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $242.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.95. The firm has a market cap of $140.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.09. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%.The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total value of $274,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,642.99. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

