Capital International Investors Acquires 2,421,089 Shares of Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,153,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421,089 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Coupang were worth $1,099,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,215,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,128,000 after purchasing an additional 318,115 shares during the period. TRB Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth $1,863,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Coupang by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 728,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,469,000 after purchasing an additional 113,950 shares during the period. Rit Capital Partners PLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rit Capital Partners PLC now owns 2,700,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,937,000 after buying an additional 91,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 343.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,595,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,786,000 after buying an additional 22,147,432 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Coupang from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Coupang from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Coupang in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $63,277.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,907.52. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.89 and a beta of 1.20. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Coupang had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPNG, is a South Korean e-commerce company headquartered in Seoul. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, the company grew rapidly by combining an online marketplace with a large direct-retail business model. Coupang completed a primary listing in the United States in 2021, and it has become one of South Korea’s leading online retailers by focusing on convenience, speed and a wide product assortment across consumer categories.

The company operates a vertically integrated e-commerce platform that includes a customer-facing marketplace and an extensive logistics and fulfillment network.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.