Capital International Inc. CA Sells 28,207 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,207 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $53,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.4% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC raised their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Danaher from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.86.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $198.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.95. The stock has a market cap of $140.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.09. Danaher had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total transaction of $274,573.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,642.99. The trade was a 20.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

