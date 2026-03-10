Capital International Inc. CA Reduces Stock Position in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR $AMX

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its position in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,104,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 399,844 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.07% of America Movil worth $44,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in America Movil by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,272,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,934,000 after purchasing an additional 832,787 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of America Movil by 359.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,323,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $90,785,000 after buying an additional 3,382,107 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of America Movil by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,023,000 after buying an additional 118,668 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of America Movil by 6,421.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,127,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,043,000 after buying an additional 4,063,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of America Movil by 2.5% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,047,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,676,000 after buying an additional 74,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

America Movil Price Performance

Shares of AMX opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

America Movil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). America Movil had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.78%.The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Research analysts anticipate that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded America Movil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded America Movil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $23.60) on shares of America Movil in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Santander downgraded America Movil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of America Movil in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, America Movil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.26.

America Movil Company Profile

América Móvil is a Mexican telecommunications company headquartered in Mexico City that provides a broad range of communications services. Established in the early 2000s out of the expansion of the Slim family’s telecommunications holdings, the company is a major provider of mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet and pay-television services in the region. Its operations span retail consumer services as well as wholesale and enterprise solutions, positioning it as an integrated communications provider across multiple customer segments.

The company markets services under several regional brands—most notably Telcel in Mexico and Claro across many Latin American markets—and offers both prepaid and postpaid mobile plans, fixed and mobile broadband, fiber-to-the-home where available, and video/broadcast distribution services.

