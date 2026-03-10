Capital International Inc. CA Purchases 24,748 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,748 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $36,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,163,719,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 150.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,602,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,707 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 200.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,014,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015,099 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10,809.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,095,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,672,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,310,000 after buying an additional 1,454,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $140.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 16,380 shares of company stock worth $2,227,734 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Exxon Mobil

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $150.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.35. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $159.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.