Capital International Inc. CA Decreases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Capital International Inc. CA cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 141,950 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $85,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,551,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,214,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,971,211,000 after purchasing an additional 131,301 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.6% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Argus upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.

NYSE:TSM opened at $348.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $344.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $390.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

