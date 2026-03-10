Capital International Inc. CA Buys 9,158 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Shopify were worth $93,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $1,794,952,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,923,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,812,211,000 after buying an additional 7,403,821 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 5,193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,066,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,419,000 after buying an additional 2,027,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,731,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,247,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Shopify by 246,359.0% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,759,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP opened at $133.50 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $182.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.80 billion, a PE ratio of 143.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.83.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. DZ Bank raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Zacks Research cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 target price on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

