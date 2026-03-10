Capital International Inc. CA Buys 9,158 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Shopify were worth $93,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $1,794,952,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,923,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,812,211,000 after buying an additional 7,403,821 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 5,193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,066,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,419,000 after buying an additional 2,027,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,731,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,247,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Shopify by 246,359.0% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,759,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Price Performance
Shares of SHOP opened at $133.50 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $182.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.80 billion, a PE ratio of 143.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on Shopify
Shopify Profile
Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.
Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- The Market Just Split in Two (URGENT)
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 15th, 2026
- J.P. Morgan is betting on this coin
- Central banks just did something they haven’t done since 1967
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.