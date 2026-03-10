Capital International Inc. CA Buys 114,460 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,488,334 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,460 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $46,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Comcast from $37.50 to $35.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $1,892,549.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,325,493.76. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $32.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.35 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.17%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

