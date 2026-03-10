Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 356,397 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lowered its position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 356,397 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Atmos Energy worth $17,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $192.00 price target on Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO stock opened at $185.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.70 and its 200-day moving average is $171.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.74. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $141.59 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 25.67%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.350 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos’s core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company’s services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

