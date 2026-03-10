Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 264,351 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 264,351 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $19,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at $4,903,554,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,778,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,993,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Welltower by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,616,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,090,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,196 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Welltower by 241.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,241,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,801,000 after acquiring an additional 877,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,012,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,303,484,000 after purchasing an additional 723,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.71.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $207.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.29 and a 12-month high of $216.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.64%.The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 211.43%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

