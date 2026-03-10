Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 119,666 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 119,666 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. United Community Bank grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 190.0% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $217.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.07 and its 200 day moving average is $215.25. The stock has a market cap of $239.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $272.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 550,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total transaction of $119,663,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 891,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,899,254.28. This trade represents a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director G Michael Sievert sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total transaction of $17,195,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 140,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,241,198.24. The trade was a 36.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 694,134 shares of company stock valued at $150,847,799. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Argus decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.09.

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

