Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 81,707 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 776.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $158.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $162.68. The firm has a market cap of $175.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.55.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

