Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Sells 1,808 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finemark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $319.09 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.53 and a 12 month high of $329.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.99 and a 200-day moving average of $278.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $115.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.24.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 62.45% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on CME Group from $304.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings raised CME Group from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $209.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $278.37 per share, for a total transaction of $69,870.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 258,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,017,102.70. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 25,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total value of $6,738,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,737,468.20. The trade was a 27.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 30,248 shares of company stock worth $8,355,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

