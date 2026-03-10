CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Shares Down 5.5% – Time to Sell?

CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $592.51 and last traded at $598.2240. 224,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 299,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $633.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CACI shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CACI International from $752.00 to $787.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $683.00 to $721.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial set a $800.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $659.09.

CACI International Trading Down 6.3%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $601.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $562.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The information technology services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 5.77%.CACI International’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.95 earnings per share. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-28.920 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CACI International, Inc. will post 23.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CACI International

In related news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.06, for a total transaction of $1,230,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,949,120.86. This represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CACI International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $229,746,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CACI International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 378,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 365,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 77,677 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in CACI International by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,346,000 after acquiring an additional 54,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in CACI International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 191,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,406,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc is a leading provider of information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, with a primary focus on defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civilian agencies. The company delivers advanced technology and domain expertise to support mission-critical operations, offering capabilities in areas such as data analytics, cyber security, network integration, enterprise IT modernization and logistics support. By integrating software, hardware and professional services, CACI helps clients enhance situational awareness, improve decision making and maintain critical infrastructure resilience.

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CACI has evolved from a small consulting operation into a global enterprise.

