Bunzl’s (BNZL) “Sector perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,200 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.94% from the company’s current price.

Bunzl Stock Performance

BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,243.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.35. Bunzl has a 12-month low of GBX 1,981 and a 12-month high of GBX 3,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,106.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,242.78.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported GBX 179.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bunzl had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunzl will post 213.3413462 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores. It also provides food packaging, disposable tableware, guest amenities, catering equipment, agricultural supplies, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, contract caterers, food processors, commercial growers, and the leisure sector; and gloves, boots, hard hats, ear and eye protection, and other workwear, as well as cleaning and hygiene supplies, and asset protection products to industrial and construction, and ecommerce sectors.

Further Reading

