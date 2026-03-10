BTIG Research Has Lowered Expectations for Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Stock Price

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 176.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Exagen from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.29.

XGN traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.25. 925,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, CEO John Aballi sold 15,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $56,826.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,022.38. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,017,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Exagen in the third quarter valued at about $7,420,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exagen by 784.3% in the fourth quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 353,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 313,727 shares in the last quarter. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new position in Exagen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,520,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,716,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Inc is a molecular diagnostics company focused on improving the detection and management of autoimmune diseases. Headquartered in the United States, the company develops, manufactures and markets laboratory tests designed to help clinicians address diagnostic challenges associated with complex connective tissue disorders.

The company’s flagship product portfolio, marketed under the Avise® brand, includes multi-analyte assays such as the Avise® Connective Tissue Disease (CTD) panel, Avise® Lupus panel and Avise® Sjögren’s panel.

