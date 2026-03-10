Brokers Set Expectations for PIPR FY2027 Earnings

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Securities issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Piper Sandler Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $22.50 for the year. Northland Securities has a “Outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

PIPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $398.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $368.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.75.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $288.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $339.52 and its 200-day moving average is $338.85. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $202.91 and a 1 year high of $380.26.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, March 24th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, February 6th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, March 23rd.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $2.16. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1,440.0% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total value of $1,839,187.60. Following the transaction, the president owned 2,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,467.04. This represents a 64.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.71%.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is an investment bank and institutional securities firm that provides a range of capital markets and advisory services to corporations, institutions, municipalities and high-net-worth individuals. The firm’s core activities include investment banking and M&A advisory, underwriting and distribution of equity and debt securities, public finance, and sector-focused advisory across industries such as healthcare, energy, financial services and technology.

In addition to traditional investment banking, Piper Sandler offers equity and fixed income research, institutional sales and trading, and market-making services.

