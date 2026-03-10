Brent Saunders Acquires 14,700 Shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Stock

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) CEO Brent Saunders acquired 14,700 shares of Bausch + Lomb stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $251,958.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 966,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,567,095.50. This trade represents a 1.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE BLCO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.12. 201,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bausch + Lomb Corporation has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $18.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 7.06%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Bausch + Lomb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb Corporation will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $16.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Evercore set a $18.00 price target on Bausch + Lomb and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLCO

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLCO. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,777,000 after purchasing an additional 137,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,367,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,589,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.