Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.57 and last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 123647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Blue Moon Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.50.

Get Blue Moon Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Blue Moon Metals

Blue Moon Metals Trading Up 6.4%

Blue Moon Metals Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of C$668.57 million, a P/E ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

(Get Free Report)

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which includes two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Moon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Moon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.