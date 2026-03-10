Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Update

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,346,092 shares, a growth of 644.8% from the February 12th total of 449,269 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,898,292 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 91.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 91.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,898,292 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHAT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHAT stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $1.42. 885,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,570. Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 23.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.34.

About Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Inc is a China-based provider of cloud-based virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) solutions for the entertainment, theme park and location-based industries. The company’s core offerings include a software-as-a-service platform that powers interactive VR arcades, immersive theaters and digital theme parks. Through its integrated system, Blue Hat delivers both hardware and software, enabling venue operators to manage content distribution, user access and real-time analytics via a centralized cloud infrastructure.

Blue Hat’s product suite spans VR headsets, motion-sensor equipment and proprietary interactive game titles.

