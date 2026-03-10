BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Short Interest Update

BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 40,046 shares, a growth of 90,913.6% from the February 12th total of 44 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,683 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 134,683 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

Shares of BioPharma Credit stock remained flat at $0.88 during trading on Tuesday. BioPharma Credit has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit (OTCMKTS: BOPCF) is a closed-end investment company that specializes in providing debt financing solutions to the global life sciences sector. The firm offers a range of credit products—including senior secured loans, convertible loans and royalty monetization structures—designed to meet the capital needs of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies across pre-clinical, clinical and commercial stages. By focusing on secured and structured credit, BioPharma Credit seeks to deliver consistent income while managing risk through collateralized arrangements and diversified portfolios.

Since its inception in 2016, the company has built a track record of partnering with innovative drug developers and medical technology firms.

