Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 320 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.59% from the company’s previous close.

Griffin Mining Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of GFM stock traded up GBX 3 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 315. The company had a trading volume of 7,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,897. Griffin Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 146 and a twelve month high of GBX 353.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of £556.26 million, a P/E ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 297.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 234.55.

About Griffin Mining

Griffin Mining Limited (“Griffin” or “the Company”) is a mining and investment company, incorporated in Bermuda in 1988 whose shares were admitted to trading on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange (“AIM”) in 1997.The major asset of the Company is an 88.8% interest in Hebei Hua Ao Mining Industry Company Limited (“Hebei Hua Ao”) through its wholly-owned Hong Kong subsidiary, China Zinc Limited (“China Zinc”), which holds licences, the operating mine and processing facilities (the “Caijiaying Mine”) near Zhangjiakou City in the People’s Republic of China (“PRC” or “China”).

