Barinthus Biotherapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BRNS) Short Interest Up 816.3% in February

Barinthus Biotherapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,036 shares, a growth of 816.3% from the February 12th total of 877 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 92,565 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Trading Up 10.3%

Shares of BRNS stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,398. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BRNS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barinthus Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Institutional Trading of Barinthus Biotherapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) by 115.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

