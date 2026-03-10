Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director Jeffrey Dunne Acquires 357 Shares of Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Dunne acquired 357 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $16,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,030. This trade represents a 6.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.88. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $51.54. The firm has a market cap of $371.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.16. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $30.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.06 million.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 585.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWFG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bankwell Financial Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bankwell Financial Group

Trending Headlines about Bankwell Financial Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Bankwell Financial Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple directors increased holdings via open‑market purchases on March 6, signaling insider confidence — Lawrence B. Seidman bought 1,271 shares at $45.77 (~$58.2K), Eric J. Dale bought 612 shares at $46.00 (~$28.2K), Carl M. Porto bought 393 shares at $46.00 (~$18.1K), Blake S. Drexler bought 27 shares at $46.00 (~$1.2K), and Jeffrey R. Dunne bought 357 shares at $46.00 (~$16.4K). These are modest purchases but raise insider ownership and are typically viewed as supportive for the stock. Seidman Form 4 Dale Form 4 Porto Form 4 Drexler Form 4 Dunne Form 4

Multiple directors increased holdings via open‑market purchases on March 6, signaling insider confidence — Lawrence B. Seidman bought 1,271 shares at $45.77 (~$58.2K), Eric J. Dale bought 612 shares at $46.00 (~$28.2K), Carl M. Porto bought 393 shares at $46.00 (~$18.1K), Blake S. Drexler bought 27 shares at $46.00 (~$1.2K), and Jeffrey R. Dunne bought 357 shares at $46.00 (~$16.4K). These are modest purchases but raise insider ownership and are typically viewed as supportive for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest reported at essentially 0 shares as of March 9 (short-interest ratio 0.0 days), indicating few or no outstanding short positions — reduces likelihood of short-driven volatility but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. MarketBeat BWFG

About Bankwell Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Westchester, Illinois, and serves as the parent of Bankwell Bank. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a full suite of banking products and services designed for both individual consumers and small‐ to mid‐sized businesses. Bankwell Bank operates multiple branches across suburban Cook and Lake counties, focusing on personalized service and local decision‐making.

The company’s deposit offerings include checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, all supported by an online and mobile banking platform for convenient account access.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.