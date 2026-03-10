Bank of America Has Lowered Expectations for HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Price

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HCM. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HUTCHMED to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

HCM stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.89. 36,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,400. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94.

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $135.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that HUTCHMED will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 34,248 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. M&G PLC now owns 259,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 54,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 57,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ: HCM) is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company leverages in-house capabilities in small-molecule chemistry, biologics engineering and translational medicine to advance candidates through all stages of development. HUTCHMED’s integrated model encompasses early discovery research, clinical development, regulatory filings and commercial launches, enabling seamless progression from laboratory to market.

HUTCHMED’s commercial portfolio includes several in-market oncology therapies approved in China, including fruquintinib for metastatic colorectal cancer, surufatinib for neuroendocrine tumors and savolitinib for non-small cell lung cancer.

