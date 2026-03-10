Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors grew its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,275,810 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.0% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,448,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,091,641,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,619,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,208 shares during the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,439,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 881.5% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 4,210,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Bank of America by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,882,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,335 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

More Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Trading Down 1.5%

Bank of America stock opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $343.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 307,240 shares in the company, valued at $15,362,000. This trade represents a 21.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 227,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,357,614.86. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.