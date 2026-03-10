Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Bought by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,127 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $1,294,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 403,387 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $128,299,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 197,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,834,000 after acquiring an additional 30,207 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $260.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.00 and a 200-day moving average of $288.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.01 and a twelve month high of $329.09.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.51% and a net margin of 15.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADSK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $279.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $367.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Argus raised Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $375.00 target price on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.96.

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

