ATB Cormark Capital Markets Cuts Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Price Target to C$15.00

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 80.72% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vitalhub currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.43.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VHI

Vitalhub Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Vitalhub

Shares of Vitalhub stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,087. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.77. Vitalhub has a 12-month low of C$7.63 and a 12-month high of C$14.64. The company has a market cap of C$523.90 million, a PE ratio of 207.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, Director Anthony Pius Shen purchased 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.23 per share, with a total value of C$50,488.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,488.10. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Francis Nelson Shen acquired 148,700 shares of Vitalhub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.05 per share, with a total value of C$1,345,735.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 148,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,345,735. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Company insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Vitalhub Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vitalhub Corp is Canada-based firm that develops technology solutions for health and human services providers in the mental health (child through adult), long term care, community health service, home health, social service, and acute care sectors. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, web-based assessment, and electronic health record solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.