Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Sets New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $13.8970, with a volume of 213394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Specifically, Director Briggs Morrison purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $268,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 96,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,681.40. This trade represents a 26.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Arvinas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.65.

Arvinas Stock Up 4.8%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $896.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.87.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.55). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 30.77%.The company had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 302,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 64,044 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 358,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,079,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies based on targeted protein degradation. Utilizing its proprietary proteolysis-targeting chimera (PROTAC®) platform, Arvinas aims to selectively eliminate disease-causing proteins rather than merely inhibit their activity. This novel approach has the potential to address a range of diseases, including oncology, neurodegeneration and inflammation, by harnessing the body’s natural protein-recycling systems.

The company’s most advanced clinical candidates address hormone-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

